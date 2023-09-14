Advertisement

Google is adding 2 years to Chromebook expiration dates across the board

Google is adding 2 years to Chromebook expiration dates across the board

Since 2012, Chromebooks have been leading the charge when it comes to accessible, affordable and efficient personal computing. Budget-friendly Chromebooks not only made technology accessible to the masses, but quickly became the go-to choice for schools looking to save on their IT budgets. Today, Chromebooks stand head and shoulders above the competition as the #1 device in K-12 education worldwide.

But that superlative has been challenged of late not by a competing device catalog, but by device expiry dates that have forced schools into tough decisions with their Chromebook fleets. Reports of large-scale E-waste have cropped up recently, and Google has clearly sat up and taken notice. And the decision they’ve made to combat a bit of this bad press comes in the form of extended support for all Chromebooks across the board.

2 extra years of support for all models

That’s right! Google is adding two more years of support to all existing Chromebook models. This means that if you’re currently using a Chromebook, you can now enjoy an extended support period, giving your device a 2-year-longer lease on life. This move underlines Google’s commitment to ensuring that all Chromebook users have a reliable and secure experience for an extended period.

And adding this extra support also means Google is also offering a jaw-dropping 10 years of automatic updates for all new Chromebook devices. That means a decade of seamless updates are now scheduled for the newest devices currently available and new Chromebooks announced from this date forward; far more than any other operating system offers today. Starting in 2024, if you purchase a Chromebook released from 2021 onward, you’ll automatically receive 10 years of updates (from the time of manufacture).

On the whole, this is a pretty monumental task for Google to take on, and it makes the promise of ChromeOS and Chromebooks that much better for existing and future users alike. With an additional 2 years of support for all models and an incredible 10-year automatic update commitment for new devices, Google is setting a new standard for personal computers across the board. Whether you’re a student, educator, professional, or simply a general Chromebook user, this is very good news, indeed.

