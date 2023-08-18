The Chrome Cast 235: Discontinued development Chromebooks left and right

This week on The Chrome Cast, we attempt to begin the show by talking through the two groups of Chromebooks in development that recently got the axe – those powered by the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 and a couple Chromebooks that were set to have NVIDIA GPUs inside. We divert into some discussion about video editing and my son’s new YouTube channel, but we eventually get to the meat of what could be going on with these development Chromebook cancellations.

But the show ends on a high note as we counteract all the talk of cancellations with news of new devices waiting in the wings. From 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake-N Chromebooks to some new tablets with the MediaTek MT8188 inside, there are plenty of new devices to be looking forward to in the coming months that are exciting enough to perhaps forget about what could have been with the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 devices and NVIDIA GPU-toting Chromebooks that will never see the light of day.

Links

Newsletter Signup