The Chrome Cast 234: Google will soon begin the split of Chrome from ChromeOS

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the show by discussing the new revelation that the small fleet of upcoming Chromebooks with the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 will no longer continue in development. Why the ‘Herobrine’ project was scrapped and whether or not Qualcomm has another path forward with Chromebooks in the near future is currently unknown; but the reality that no new Snapdragon Chromebooks are on the horizon is a reality we simply have to accept for now.

We continue the show by discussing the impending arrival of Lacros that will begin the transition of Chrome the browser being separated from Chrome the OS. It’s a long, difficult process that Google says could take upwards of a year to finish, but it looks likely that ChromeOS 116 will lay the foundations for the beginning of the transition. And as a lead up to that big change, we also talk through the features that were included in the last ChromeOS 115 update.

