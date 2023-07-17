The Chrome Cast 232: Dropping the Pixel Fold, Lenovo Slim 3, and goofy Chromebook names

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the show by talking through our thoughts on the newly-released Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Slim 3 and as we wrap up that section, move directly into talking about the oft-goofy nature of Chromebook naming conventions. The hope is that whatever ‘Chromebook X’ or ‘Chromebook Plus’ becomes, it addresses not only build quality and specifications in Chromebooks, but also device names as well. It’s time for word salad to go away in the consumer Chromebook space.

We also touch on our thoughts on the Pixel Fold as we lead up to getting our review together. I’ve used the phone for a few weeks now, and it definitely took that amount of time to get my head wrapped around the form factor in both good and bad ways. The Pixel Fold is unique: that much is for sure. But it is a nuanced device that isn’t going to be a good fit for everyone. It has most definitely proven far more resilient than expected, and we talk a bit about that big drop to the asphalt on the show this week, too.

