The Chrome Cast 231: All we know about Google’s ‘Chromebook X’ initiative so far

This week on The Chrome Cast, we stick to one subject, and one subject only: ‘Chromebook X’. This leaked, upcoming initiative from Google surrounding a new category of Chromebooks could be a very interesting play coming by the end of the year. ‘Chromebook X’ devices should represent the best end user experiences available from Chromebook partners and hopefully will go beyond a simple spec requirement to deliver great ChromeOS hardware experiences for potential buyers.

It’s a big move by Google, for sure, and one that we won’t fully comprehend until it is here and actually available. But if it gets marketing and manufacturer support, there’s a good chance this new Google stamp of approval for Chromebooks that meet the standard could really shake up the consumer market for the better.

