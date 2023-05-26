The Chrome Cast 228: Why mid-range Chromebooks will become the sweet spot

This week on The Chrome Cast, we start the show by discussing a recent video we publish that highlights all the ways ChromeOS is hiding in plain sight all around you. From call centers to trivia at Buffalo Wild Wings to medical establishments, ChromeOS is moving in all sorts of professional directions and as time goes on, we only expect to see it show up in more of those areas.

We then shift to discussing the need for better, lower-priced Chromebooks if Google is to gain a foothold in the consumer laptop space. While Chromebooks have great sales numbers, much of that success relies on education and enterprise purchases, leaving the consumer space as a still-untapped market in the larger sense. $300-$600 Chromebooks will be the place Google can win big, and the arrival of some new AMD-powered device could greatly help that cause.

Links

Newsletter Signup