The Chrome Cast 222: Android app streaming on ChromeOS, The Masters, and new Chromebooks

This week on The Chrome Cast, we get started by talking through The Masters website and how this yearly tournament shows off the power and capability of the open web unlike just about anything else out there in the sports world. With player profiles, live streaming, and all sort of ways to watch the sprawling golf tournament, The Masters website is a digital engineering feat that keeps us excited for what the open web continues to be capable of.

For the rest of the show, we delve into a few other topics including the upcoming iMessage solution for Android (Sunbird), Android App Streaming finally showing up for Chromebooks (sort of), and some new Chromebook hardware that is now in the office and ready for unboxing and review. It’s a packed show that covers all sorts of topics and we hope you enjoy it this week.

If you notice the missing video, here, you aren’t imagining things. We talk about it during the show, but there was some construction happening in the building next to ours, so we had to move the entire podcast to another room and make it work. Unfortunately, for this week, that means no video portion. We’ll be back to regular next week, though!

Links

Newsletter Signup