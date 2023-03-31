The Chrome Cast 221: Framework Laptop and making sense of $1000 Chromebooks

This week on The Chrome Cast, we spend our time talking through two main topics. The first is our thoughts on the new, high-end, modular Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition. Our review dropped this week and, as always, we have some thoughts. For a device built to be deconstructed and upgraded, this one is pretty sleek and fun to use.

The second half of the podcast ended up being taken up by an editorial idea that was published this week as well here at Chrome Unboxed. The premise is simple: why are $1000+ Android tablets accepted while $999 Chromebooks are considered by many to be ridiculous? It’s a strange duality for sure, and it leads to some intersecting discussion.

This episode is brought to you by ⁠Cameyo,⁠ the Chrome Enterprise Recommended virtualization solution that enables you to deliver all of your apps – including Windows, Linux, SaaS, and internal apps – to Chromebooks so that your people have seamless access to everything they need to be productive. Cameyo is deeply integrated with ChromeOS and Google Admin console, providing the simplest, most secure, most cost-effective way to push apps to your users as PWAs without the complexity of legacy virtual desktops. And now, Chrome Unboxed listeners get access to a special ChromeOS + Cameyo bundle that makes it easier than ever to test for yourself. Get started at ⁠cameyo.com/unboxed.⁠

The team at Chrome Unboxed is fueled by Fresh Roasted Coffee, the official coffee of The Chrome Cast podcast! ⁠CLICK HERE ⁠to buy the special edition Chrome Unboxed bag.