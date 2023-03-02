The Chrome Cast 217: 5 questions with Google’s Jenn Chen about ChromeOS design and UX

This week on The Chrome Cast podcast, we’re back with another interview episode, and this time around, we had the privilege of chatting with Jenn Chen, Product Designer and Head of UX Design & Research for ChromeOS at Google. Jenn has been working on ChromeOS for over a decade and has a vast understanding of the OS so needless to say, it was an honor to have her on the show.

For this episode, we decided to go with our “5 Questions” format that you might recall us using in our interview with Alex Kuscher back in March 2022. We dug into how ChromeOS design philosophies have changed over time, building for multiple form factors, cross-pollination with other Google teams, how they are thinking about pre-installed apps vs. those built by third-party developers, and how Jenn is thinking about the future of ChromeOS design. Jenn is so knowledgeable about the OS and how it has evolved so even if you aren’t into UX or interested in OS design, I think you will still find this episode very fascinating.

