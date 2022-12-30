The Chrome Cast 208: Chrome Unboxed 2022 year in review

This week on The Chrome Cast, in light of the fact that this week is the strange, low-key week at the end of the year between Christmas and New Year’s Day, we thought it appropriate to take a look back over the last 12 months and talk through our best performing posts on the website and most-viewed videos over on YouTube. It’s a fun episode and it made for a great way to close out 2022. Hope you enjoy and have a Happy New Year!

Links

Fueled by Fresh Roasted Coffee! CLICK HERE to buy the special edition Chrome Unboxed bag.

This episode is also brought to you by NordVPN. CLICK HERE to try it out and get 2 years for $3.29 per month.

Newsletter Signup