The Chrome Unboxed top 5 most-viewed videos on YouTube for 2022

As we come to the close of 2022, it’s nice to look back at the year and see what things were most popular with our readers, viewers and listeners. Each year as we reflect, I’m taken aback by at least one item on our most popular list that I would have never expected to make it. This year is no different, and there are a couple videos on this list that are a bit surprising for sure.

Another oddity we run into each year is the fact that our audiences are a bit separate between this website and our YouTube channel. You’d think there would be heavy overlap, but there is less there than you would imagine. All the time we have folks tell us that they watch our videos and didn’t even know our site exited. And the opposite is true, too, with regular readers who don’t really think twice about our YouTube channel.

So, as we break down the list of our most-viewed videos below, check them out and make sure you are subscribed for future reference. We’re really excited to finally be creeping up on a quarter of a million subscribers, and your subscription could help that out a lot. For now, however, take a look at the list and give yourself a moment to perhaps catch one of our most-viewed videos for the first time.

#5 – How to run ChromeOS Flex on Your Old PC or Macbook

Not surprisingly, ChromeOS Flex was a big deal on the YouTube channel this year. While there’s a video about this subject that did better in 2022, the how-to guide held its own as more and more people became interested in turning an old laptop into a usable Chromebook.

#4 – Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Review: Best ChromeOS Tablet Yet

The only review to move into the top 5 was the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5, and it was technically released in late 2021. This device gets so much right about the Chromebook experience that I’m not surprised that it gets more interest than most Chromebooks out there. Here’s hoping to an equally-awesome followup in 2023!

#3 – Steam Gaming on a Chromebook is Here!

While still not fully formed, Steam Gaming on Chromebooks is coming along nicely. We still hope to see some Chromebooks with discrete GPUs for this in 2023, but to see Steam actually up and running in ChromeOS is quite a thing to behold, and I have little doubt that – in the end – this will end up becoming a staple feature of the ChromeOS experience.

#2 – ChromeOS Flex Turns Old Laptops Into Fast Chromebooks

While not our #1 video, this is the best-performing video actually produced and published in 2022. While the how-to guide for ChromeOS Flex is #5 on the list, the announcement and original video about it performed extremely well in 2022. There’s been a bit of a cooling off period around ChromeOS Flex, but it is quite clear our audience is into the idea of this flexible OS, so be assured that we’ll be making more content around it in 2023.

#1 – Got a New Chromebook? 10 Things You Need To Know

Finally, our #1 video (for a few years at this point) is easily our most viral creation: a quick 10-step guide to get you up and running on your new Chromebook. There’s no secret sauce, here; this one was just in the right place at the right time. Even 3 years later, this video continues to get served up to viewers, and we’re grateful that it has stood the test of time, delivering worthwhile info to over 2 million people at this point.

And that’s it! Our top 5 videos of 2022. It may not be the list you or I would have come up with, but the people have spoken. While we love hardware and will continue to geek out about new devices, it is clear that our audience is equally interested in the software side of things, too. Trust me when I say we’re looking at that and planning our next year of video content accordingly. Stay tuned!

