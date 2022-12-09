The Chrome Cast 206: More Pixel Fold renders, ChromeOS 108, and Fortnite on Chromebooks

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the show with discussion around the latest renders that have leaked for the upcoming Pixel Fold. Though this foldable phone from Google isn’t due until May (according to the rumors), the substantial leaks have truly begun. With these latest renders, we get a video and some specific measurements for the chassis and screen.

From there we move on to the new features that snuck into ChromeOS 108. On the surface this seemed like a tiny update, but there were some nice little features sprinkled here and there that are worth noting for sure. We close things up by talking about Fortnite’s new Season 4 graphics overhaul and how you can experience it in its full fidelity on a Chromebook.

Links

