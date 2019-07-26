The Chrome Cast 20: Google’s New ‘Atlas’ Chromebook & Fall Hardware Event

Not surprisingly, this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast circled around Google’s upcoming hardware event, it’s timing, and the enigma known only as ‘Atlas’. Talking through the recent decision by Google to ‘leak’ the Pixel 4, an FCC filing for a new Chromebook by Google, and a leaked-retracted-confirmed date for the launch date of the Nest Home Hub all make for a pretty compelling case that Google might just surprise us all with an earlier hardware event this year.

We additionally spend some time talking through not just the addition of LTE coming in a broader sense to Chromebook, but the impact that move will have on the industry. Finally, we talk new, Chrome OS-specific keyboards from companies like Logitech and the importance of this new trend. Oh, and we had to at least mention 4-finger swipes coming for Virtual Desks!

Notable Links

