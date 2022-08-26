The Chrome Cast 189: T-Mobile, SpaceX, Pixel 7 and a recycled Acer Chromebook

This week on The Chrome Cast, we open the show by discussing the latest effort from T-Mobile and Elon Musk’s SpaceX that plans to use satellite-driven communications to fully flesh out T-Mobile’s wireless network. The early stages won’t happen until later next year, but the application could be a massive step towards getting basic communications like text messages into the most remote areas in the United States without the need of additional equipment on the user’s end.

From there, we chat a bit about the new Acer Chromebook Vero 514 and how this mostly-recycled Chromebook isn’t just a one-trick pony: it is a pleasure to use and comes equipped with most of the stuff you want in a higher-end Chromebook. We all love the look, feel, and sustainability that comes with the Vero 514 and can’t wait to see it hit the market in the coming weeks for $499 at Best Buy.

Finally, we talk through the recent leak of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro that showed up in the hands of Lew over at Unbox Therapy. Though we don’t know too much more about the phones even after this chance run-in, it is cool to see both devices in real hands and from viewpoints that aren’t simply press or marketing renders.

