The Chrome Cast 173: Cursive, USI 2.0, and the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

This week on The Chrome Cast, we spend the first part of the show discussing Google’s Cursive handwriting PWA and the improvements that have come along with ChromeOS 102. With the full introduction of Cursive to the wider Chromebook audience, we’re seeing some solid usability for the first time with Cursive on quite a few Chromebooks.

In that same vein, we discuss the updates to USI 2.0 and how some of those more-subtle changes have caused a few issues with devices like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet and its in-cell display. While the USI 2.0 spec brings about many upgrades and is mostly backward-compatible, there are some wrinkles that make the move less simple than we’d hoped.

Anchor – our podcast host – is having technical difficulties. The audio-only version of the podcast will appear here when it becomes available.

