The Chrome Cast 172: Apple’s new hardware, Lenovo Duet 3 impressions, and a Pixel Watch app

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the show by talking about Apple’s latest announcements from WWDC 2022. With a new ARM-based M2 chip, a new Macbook Air, a confusing Macbook Pro with the M2 chip, and an interesting new multitasking tool in Stage Manager, there was a fair bit to discuss on the Apple front this week. While we generally stick to Chromebooks around here, there’s no denying that many of the things Apple chooses to do set the precedents in tech as we move forward, so it’s worth getting into their new announcements when they happen.

Additionally this week, we touch on the new Pixel Watch app that was discovered and the fact that this will not only serve as a connection point to Google’s new wearable, but should also pave the way for Android Smart Unlock as well. Finally, we get into some of our thoughts on the recently-launched Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 as we now have a production-level model in the office for review.

