The Chrome Cast 16: Google Possibly Making a More Affordable Pixelbook

This week on The Chrome Cast, our discussion time circled mainly around Google, Pixelbook, and what a new commit in the repositories could mean for the future of the Pixelbook line from an affordability standpoint. With the removal of NVMe signaling a more affordable PIxelbook, could the Pixel 3a mindset end up permeating into Google’s Chromebook efforts this year?

Additionally, we chat about the emergence of the baseboard ‘Hatch’ as this year’s version of ‘Nami’, which gave us the Acer Chromebook Spin 13, HP Chromebook x360 14, Dell Inspiron Chromebook, Lenovo Yoga C630 in 2018. With ‘Hatch’, we have ‘Helios’, ‘Kindred’, and ‘Kohaku’ as boards all being derived from the same source and we’re pretty confident we’ll see these boards emerge from all the usual players in the fall of 2019.

