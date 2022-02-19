The Chrome Cast 151: Chrome OS Flex arrives to save aging laptops

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the show with a bit of an unplanned dive into the new website, highlighting all the changes and reasons we felt it was time to roll out a new version – V4 – of Chrome Unboxed. There are so many new things to explore on the site and we’re genuinely hopeful that all our readers find the new site more helpful and more engaging as an overall experience.

The rest of the podcast is spent talking about the biggest news of the past week in the Chrome OS universe: Chrome OS Flex. This new version of Chrome OS aims to bring the same Chrome OS experience we know and love to aging PCs and Macbooks in just about the simplest way possible. And it is legit, full-blown Chrome OS, too. It’s wild how well it works and there’s a lot to talk about with Google’s latest move, here.

