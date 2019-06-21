Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

The Chrome Cast 15: Google Leaves The Tablet Game, Leaks The Pixel 4

It’s been an eventful couple weeks with Google and as we return to our regularly-scheduled podcast, we’re talking about some of the major shifts Google is making from a hardware perspective. From deciding to officially call it quits on making a Google-branded tablet to leaking an image of the Pixel 4, Google has grabbed a ton of media attention.

Add to that the impressive performance of Stadia at E3 2019 and we have a ton to talk about this week.

