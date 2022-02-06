The Chrome Cast 149: Chromebook sales numbers are down, Pixel sales soar in Q4 of 2021

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the show talking through our recent review of the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5400. It has become a favorite around the office and there are a lot of reasons why, so we cover those and talk about a few other hardware-related things we’re looking forward to form some other Chromebooks on the way.

Next up, we walk through the slightly-misleading headlines swirling around the internet concerning some pretty big drop-offs in sales numbers for Chromebooks in Q4 of 2021 versus the previous Q4 of 2020. As you can imagine, comparing numbers in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 to what was going on in Q4 of 2021 skews things a bit, and we get into all the reasons why we should all expect Chromebook sales to be quite a bit lower than they were in 2020.

We also discuss the very positive numbers Google shared for their Pixel 6 sales while also pumping the brakes a bit about what those numbers actually translate to. While it is great to see the Pixel 6 selling well, we have to look at the smartphone market as a whole and remember Google still has a large hill to climb, there.

