The Chrome Cast 146: Pixel Fold hopes ignite as Pixel 6 frustrations mount

This week on The Chrome Cast, we spend almost all of our time in Pixel world. With the new leaks out there showing off the Pixel Fold in the latest Android 12L Beta (via the SIM card insertion help page), we’ve gone from just hoping that Google is building a foldable Pixel to feeling quite confident that not only is that still happening, but could be on the way with a key differentiator from the existing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

For the second half of the show, we chat about the growing discontent surrounding the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. With the new flagship phones and their brand-new Tensor SoC and Samsung modem, we’re getting quite a few bugs. Part of that is the hardware, and part of it is Android 12, but the combination is proving to be a bit of a mess of late. With no update in sight until the end of January, you basically have a swath of users on the latest, greatest Pixel with over 3 months of waiting for an update to fix the launch day bugs. It’s not good.

As a wrap-up on a much lighter note, we talk through our hands-on time with the new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 with the new MediaTek Kompanio 1380 on the inside. With high-end components like a high-res, 3:2 QHD screen, this device is impressive even in this pre-production state. This one has us very excited about the potential of ARM in Chromebooks in 2022.

