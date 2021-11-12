The Chrome Cast 138: Pixel 6 GPU speeds, PUBG New State, and no new Pixelbooks anytime soon

This week on the podcast, we begin things by chatting about the recent GPU benchmarks that have surfaced for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. With the two phones being out in the wild for a few weeks at this point, it is nice to see where some of the speedy performance comes from and knowing the GPU is insanely powerful in the Pixel 6 give us hope that games and other graphic-intensive tasks will continue getting better on these phones as developers learn to take more advantage of that power. It is during this time that we also talk a bit about PUBG New State on both Chromebooks and lower-end Android phones. It is pretty awesome!

For the second half, we jump into the recent revelations that Google won’t be building a new Pixelbook anytime soon. We now know that we shouldn’t expect a new Google-made Chromebook at any point this year or next, and that’s a bummer. Sure, we know Tensor for Chromebooks is coming, but still see no reason Google shouldn’t have planned one more Intel-powered Pixelbook to bridge the gap.

