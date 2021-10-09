The Chrome Cast 133: more Pixel 6 leaks as Facebook goes dark

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the show discussing the major outage that struck Facebook this week, bringing down all their services along with it. For most of the work day Monday, users were unable to send messages via Messenger or WhatsApp, post on Facebook or Instagram, or access Oculus VR services. It was a big deal that affected a ton of people and raises some interesting questions about the pervasiveness of mega companies in our daily lives: both at work and play.

In a much lighter second half, we delve into Pixel 6 leaks that have come about and talk through the interesting situation that Google is in where even a treasure trove of leaked photos and info don’t really seem to cause much of a stir. With their marketing strategy for Pixel 6, it really does feel like Google has stemmed the leaker tide and taken full control of the narrative surrounding their new phones.

Finally, we take a bit of time to discuss some important movement in the Chrome OS gaming scene. Anti-cheat is a big hurdle for Linux gaming (what ‘Borealis’ – A.K.A. Steam for Chromebooks will leverage) and it looks like all the major players are on board to get their anti-cheat protocols up and running for Steam on Linux in the near future.

