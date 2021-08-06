The Chrome Cast 124: Pixel 6, Tensor chips and all the ASUS Chromebooks

This week’s episode of The Chrome Cast should probably be renamed “The Pixel Show”. In case you missed the news, Google officially unveiled its upcoming flagship phone earlier this week. Needless to say, we are excited and there’s a lot to talk about. While we spend quite a bit of the podcast talking specifically about the new hardware, the Tensor SoC that powers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is arguably the bigger news as Google sets its sights on future hardware.

After a lengthy discussion, we touch on Google’s other new hardware that comes in the form of a new lineup of cameras and a new doorbell from the Nest family. This includes a rechargeable Nest cam that touts up to seven months of use on a single charge. Rounding off the chat, we talk about all of ASUS’ new Chrome OS hardware and how the company has set a new bar for the premium Chromebook segment.

