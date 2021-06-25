The Chrome Cast 118: Stadia on Google TV, Steam on Chromebooks, and no new Pixelbooks

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin by discussing all the gaming news that is swirling in the Google/Chromebook world this week. From Stadia finally launching on Chromecast with Google TV (and Android TV) to more news on ‘Borealis’ and Steam games coming to Chrome OS, there was a lot of great news in the gaming sphere this week.

From there we move on to talking about my lost hope in seeing an updated Pixelbook anytime soon. With the two boards ‘Halvor’ and ‘Lindar’ both being outed as decidedly not Google hardware, we really don’t have anywhere else to look for a new Pixelbook in the near future. That being said, there’s hope on the horizon in the form of Google’s custom ‘Whitechapel’ silicon that gives us hope that we may see another Pixelbook down the road.

