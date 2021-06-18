The Chrome Cast 117: Google enters the retail space in New York City

This week on The Chrome Cast, we open the show by explaining a bit about our new, upcoming series simply called Upstream. With audience-submitted questions and expert-driven answers, we hope Upstream will turn into a place for all our readers to get interesting, insightful answers to things that aren’t always a Google search away. We follow this up with in-depth discussion about Google’s freshly-opened retail store in New York City and what that move could mean for the mostly-online search giant.

For the second half of the show, we talk through the new Material You design language and what it could look like on Chromebooks in the future. With mock-ups from our own Michael Perrigo, it is a lot of fun to consider what Chrome OS will look like after the next paint job. As it tends to do, this discussion derails into talk of yet another Google-made Chromebook and what that could look like later this year.

