The Chrome Cast 102: Early Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 thoughts and 4-week Chrome updates

This week on The Chrome Cast, we start our conversation around the beautiful and slightly-confounding Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. As I thought when entering my review period with this device, this is a tough Chromebook to review. With such a striking similarity to its predecessor, it is impossible not to draw the comparisons between the two, and that leaves the new Galaxy Chromebook 2 in a bit of an awkward position. Our review is coming, but tune in to hear my thoughts at this point in the process.

For the second half, our conversation is dominated by Google’s new 4-week update approach to Chrome. While not clear what will happen with Chrome OS amidst this update, we have some thoughts on how things will progress once Chrome 94 hits in Q4 of 2021. It has a bit to do with the maturation of Chrome OS and the continued work being done on the standalone version of Chrome that is being built for Chromebooks, currently code named ‘Lacros’.

NOTABLE LINKS

This episode is also brought to you by NordVPN. Get a VPN that takes your privacy seriously. NordVPN is our VPN of choice and will secure your browsing on your Chromebook or on any device. Use NordVPN to keep your private data to yourself whether you are at home or on the go! CLICK HERE to try it out and get a 3-year deal for $3.49/month.

Join our Patreon community and get access to things like behind-the-scenes footage, early access to videos, private Discord server access, an ad-free experience on the mobile and desktop versions of the website, your name listed on all our YouTube videos, and monthly live stream Q&A. CLICK HERE to be a part of our community.