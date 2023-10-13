The best small Chromebook tablet is only $269 right now

While I surprisingly enjoyed the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 a bit more than I expected when Lenovo’s two current ChromeOS tablets launched, I’ve always had a soft spot for the Duet 3. At 11-inches, this little tablet gets so much right in this space and is an absolute pleasure to use.

Versus the original Chromebook Duet, the Duet 3 gives users a larger screen (still over 400 nits and IPS) at 11-inches, a better overall build quality, a faster Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, a thinner kickstand, a vastly improved keyboard/trackpad, and crazy-long battery life.

The truth is, if you are in the market for a smaller, highly-portable, fun-to-use Chromebook, it is hard to go wrong with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. And with sale prices like we’re seeing today, it’s an even easier decision.

For at least a bit, you can save $110 on this handy tablet, taking the total cost all the way down to just $269. Whether you need something for travel, to kick around the house with, or for education purposes, the Duet 3 is not just portable, but capable as well. During my review time I used it out and about as my only Chromebook and never really ran into any issues putting through my standard, heavy workload.

But don’t sit and think about it too long as Best Buy tends to pull the deals on this particular device pretty quickly. At the full $379 MSRP, it’s still a great value, but seeing a price so far under $300 just makes it that much better.

