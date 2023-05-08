The best ChromeOS tablet on the market is $100 off today

We are quite hopeful that the ChromeOS tablet market is being primed for a new wave of devices in the coming year but I’m also not holding my breath that the draw of detachable Chromebooks has become large enough for most OEMs to go all in, just yet. That said, the current offerings from Lenovo have set the bar for future devices while giving us versatile 2-in-1 devices that are light years ahead of earlier iterations of ChromeOS tablets.

The hardware around the Lenovo Duet 5 and Duet 3 leaves little to be desired. The only real updates we’re looking for is a new SoC that packs a little more punch. That said, the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 is powerful enough to handle moderate tasks and still give you all-day battery life when you’re on the go. At $499, the 13.3″ Duet 5 may feel a tad too pricey to buy as a secondary device but when you can find one on sale, it’s worth a look.

Right now just happens to be one of those times. Best Buy has once again discounted the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 and you can pick one up today and save $100. For $399, you’re getting a versatile OLED ChromeOS tablet that’s large enough to use in your lap comfortably yet lightweight enough to tote around in your backpack when you’re on the move. This is still my favorite ChromeOS tablet to date and I can easily recommend it at this price. Whether for content consumption, Android gaming or accomplishing daily tasks, the Duet 5 is a beautiful and capable Chromebook tablet that’s a solid deal at this price. Grab on from Best Buy before it’s too late.