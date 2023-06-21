The best ChromeOS tablet available is $130 off today

Once again, our favorite ChromeOS tablet of all time is back on sale and yes, it is still an exceptional value at this steeply discounted price. Of course, I’m talking about the sleek and versatile Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook. Powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 and 8GB of RAM, the 13.3″ OLED tablet is just powerful enough to be productive but the gorgeous screen makes it the perfect device for content consumption.

This beautiful ChromeOS 2-in-1 comes with a detachable keyboard and features USI compatibility for those note takers and artists out there. While the Duet 5 likely won’t be a daily driver for those with heavier workloads, it is a great secondary device when you’re on the go and it’s perfect for those wanting a great tablet-first device that’s versatile enough to do everything else you’d expect from a Chromebook.

Key Specs

Chrome OS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC

8GB RAM

128GB storage

13.3″ OLED Touchscreen with Stylus support

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

Detachable keyboard/folio case

Normally $499, Best Buy has knocked $130 off of the price of the Duet 5 which means that you can pick one up for the very tasty price of only $369. In my honest opinion, it is still very much worth that price if not more.