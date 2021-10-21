The best Chromebook of 2020 is $210 off today

Looking for a solid deal on a premium Chromebook? I got you covered. Our favorite device of 2020 was, hands-down, Acer’s gorgeous Chromebook Spin 713 and even though you can pick up its 11th Gen successor, the Comet Lake-powered convertible from 2020 is still a powerful laptop that’s worth its salt. This is especially true you can score the 2020 Spin 713 on sale and today, that just happens to be the case. Best Buy’s Deal of the Day has knocked $210 off of the 13.5″, 3:2 Chromebook 2-in-1 and that makes it a very good choice for those wanting the best Chrome OS has to offer but can’t bite off the $650+ price tag of new Tiger Lake models.

This model won’t get you the Xe Iris graphics but the 10th Gen Core i5 with 8GB of RAM is still powerful enough to handle heavy computing and that includes Linux applications. The screen is USI compatible and the display is still one of the best on the market in the Chromebook segment. With updates through June of 2028, this deal adds a lot of value to an already great device but you need to act fast if you want to snag one. The Deal of the Day ends at midnight. Here’s a look at what the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 has to offer.

Chrome OS

10th Gen Core i5

13.5″ 2K 2256 x 1504 IPS touch display, VertiView 3:2 Aspect Ratio

8GB DDR4 RAM

128GB PCIe NVMe storage

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, MircoSD and full-size HDMI port

all-aluminum chassis

Gorilla Glass touchscreen and trackpad with optional anti-microbial coating

U.S. MIL-STD 810G compliant (drop-tested at 48″ and withstands up to 132 lbs of downward force)

16.8 mm thick, 3.02 lbs

Android and Linux app ready

USI stylus support

Acer Chromebook Spin 713(2020) at Best Buy