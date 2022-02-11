The best Chromebook deals: February 2022 Edition

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and what better gift to give (or receive) than a shiny new Chromebook. I’m joking. Unless your sweetheart specifically asked for a new Chrome OS device this year, I’d aim for something a bit more romantic. That said, it’s always a good time to get a great deal on a new Chromebook and we’ve compiled a handful of deals to brighten up your February and save you some serious moolah.

I’ll keep this short and sweet so you can get back to enjoying your Friday. If you’d like to learn more about a specific device, you can always check out our unboxings and reviews here and on our YouTube channel. So, without further ado, here’s my hot take on the best Chromebook deals you can buy right now.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

Deservedly the best Chrome OS tablet on the market at the moment, the 13.3″ OLED-toting Lenovo Duet 5 isn’t everyone’s flavor but it is a versatile and beautiful device. It also happens to be one of the best Chrome OS multi-taskers ever made. When you combine the 2-in-1 form-factor, crispy OLED display, and extremely long battery life, there really isn’t a device out there that can match Lenovo’s latest Chrome OS tablet. It’s not a powerhouse but it is robust enough to handle a moderate workload.

Normally $499, we think that the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is worth its MSRP but right now, you can pick one up for only $399. At that price, this is an easy sell. That’s especially true if you’re in the market for a great secondary device that’s easy on the budget.

HP Chromebook x2 11

If you absolutely can’t deal with a tablet the size of the Duet 5 but you really want a detachable, the HP Chromebook x2 11 is your next best option. Powered by a Snapdragon 7c SoC that’s matched with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the 11″ 2.1K screen on the HP is the perfect size to use as your primary tablet at home, at work, or on the go. Normally, Best Buy has the sleek 2-in-1 on sale but today, HP proper is the place to pick it up.

The MSRP is a bit higher on HP’s store but right now, you can enjoy a $200 discount and pick up the Chrome OS tablet for only $479 and that’s not too shabby.

ASUS Chromebook CX9

On paper, the ultra-premium ASUS Chromebook CX9 is near-perfect and there’s a lot to love about this industrial beast of a Chromebook. 11th Gen Intel CPUs, tons of RAM, a fingerprint sensor, and every bell and whistle you could want out of a Chromebook. With a starting price of $999, this premium clamshell is for the serious power user and those that prefer the finest Chrome OS has to offer. Today, you can pick up the Core i5 version of the CX9 at Costco and save $100. If you don’t have a Costco membership, you can still purchase the ASUS but you’ll have to pay a 5% non-member surcharge.

ASUS Chromebook CX1

We haven’t had a chance to review this Chromebook yet but we do know that the Intel N4500 is a handy little CPU and ASUS’ new CX1700 is one of only two 17.3″ devices on the market. For those wanting a large desktop space, this is it. The base model with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is on sale at Best Buy for a mere $219. It’s tough to find any decent Chromebook for that price let alone one with this large a screen. You also get an integrated numeric keypad which is only available on larger devices and a must-have for the number crunchers out there.

HP Chromebook 13c

Last but not least, the consumer version of the premium HP Chromebook Elite c1030 offers up a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of NVMe storage. All of this is wrapped in a premium, all-aluminum chassis and paired with a crispy 13.5″ display. This Chromebook is generally priced around $950 which is pretty steep and more than we’d recommend you pay for it but right now, you can pick one up for only $699, and that makes this premium convertible worth your consideration.

That’s it for this round but you can bet that there will be more deals to be shared before the month’s end. Stay tuned and make sure to sign up for our Deals Newsletter so you don’t miss out and the savings.