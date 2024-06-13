The ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is available and priced right

The journey of the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus has been a bit of an odd one for a device with this sort of pedigree. We actually got our hands on a pre-production version all the way back in late December 2023, but it didn’t actually launch until the new Chromebook Plus event that happened a few weeks ago.

To stick with its already-odd story, it was announced at the event as available for just $699 – a number that was both surprising and exciting for anyone interested – and then showed up on ASUS’ website ready for purchase for $799. This clearly frustrated quite a few potential buyers, but it didn’t last too long. It promptly became unavailable as if it was already sold out. And that’s where we’ve been for the past couple weeks.

Fixed pricing – available now for $699.99

Thankfully, we may finally be getting to the point where this excellent, new Chromebook Plus model becomes regularly available for those that are interested in picking one up. And it is priced the way it should be, too. For $699.99, this high-end Chromebook feels like a device that should cost much more.

We still don’t have our review unit in-hand just yet (hoping it gets here soon), but a few moments with it in New York last month only reinforced how much I like this device. If you are someone who puts high value on the look and feel of your Chromebook, the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is one of those devices that hits a lofty standard we don’t tend to see in laptops for less than $1000.

With the 16:10 14-inch QHD screen that hits 500 nits, there are features in this device that are incredibly useful, too. The internals aren’t wild, but strong with the new 14th-gen Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 128GB of NVMe storage. And when you pair all this with a pristine chassis, you have a formula for a really great overall Chromebook Plus experience. More on it when we get our review unit in the office.