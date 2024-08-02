Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Our revamped membership community

Try for free

 

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

The ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus has an awesome screen upgrade

By View Comments

In order to talk today about this feature I only realized was a thing on the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus a couple days ago, I first have to eat a little humble pie. You see, I’ve talked at length in videos and on podcasts about how much I love high-refresh-rate screens. In fact, it was the main reason I parted ways with my beloved QHD Ultrawide monitor a couple years ago. I love a 120Hz display; what can I say?

I’ve gone on and on about the screen on the Acer Chromebook 516 GE for possessing this very trait, and I still hold to the fact that it does make a big difference in the perception of any Chromebook. When all the animations look silky-smooth, there’s just a refinement to the software that I absolutely notice when it is absent.

advertisement

The ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus has a 120Hz screen

Yet, in the case of the ASUS CX54, I somehow missed this. Perhaps I can blame it on the fact that I spend most days staring at my larger screen on my desk that is set to 120Hz, but I felt a bit silly when I realized that the CX54 comes with a 120Hz screen, and I’ve been testing this device for the past week without really knowing that fact.

I feel like I should have noticed it, but again, maybe I only notice its absence at this point. Either way, I didn’t pick up on this important inclusion in ASUS’ high-end Chromebook Plus, and I’m beyond happy to report that it is here.

advertisement

The superlatives of this screen are now a massive reason to consider it, giving you QHD resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 500+ nits of brightness, and (apparently) 120Hz refresh rate. That’s about as good as a spec sheet gets for a display, and the only thing anyone should find disappointing here is the lack of touch input. The more-expensive model we have in the office comes with a touchscreen option, but in order to review this device I’ve basically refrained from using it at all.

Buy the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus at Best Buy

And I can 100% tell you ASUS has built a very special Chromebook, here. Without spoiling the review, everything just comes together with this one and if you are after the super high-end experience, it’s out there for just shy of $999. For most of you, however, the $699 model that is now at Best Buy is the one to get, and it does not disappoint. And now that I know it has a 120Hz screen, its just that much better.

advertisement

Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Introducing Chrome Unboxed Plus – our revamped membership community. Join today at just $2 / month to get access to our private Discord, exclusive giveaways, AMAs, an ad-free website, ad-free podcast experience and more.

Plus Monthly

$2/mo. after 7-day free trial

advertisement

Pay monthly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

Start free trial

Plus Annual

$20/yr. after 7-day free trial

advertisement

Pay yearly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

Start free trial

Our newsletters are also a great way to get connected. Subscribe here!

Click here to learn more and for membership FAQ

About Robby Payne

As the founder of Chrome Unboxed, Robby has been reviewing Chromebooks for over a decade. His passion for ChromeOS and the devices it runs on drives his relentless pursuit to find the best Chromebooks, best services, and best tips for those looking to adopt ChromeOS and those who've already made the switch.