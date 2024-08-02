The ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus has an awesome screen upgrade

In order to talk today about this feature I only realized was a thing on the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus a couple days ago, I first have to eat a little humble pie. You see, I’ve talked at length in videos and on podcasts about how much I love high-refresh-rate screens. In fact, it was the main reason I parted ways with my beloved QHD Ultrawide monitor a couple years ago. I love a 120Hz display; what can I say?

I’ve gone on and on about the screen on the Acer Chromebook 516 GE for possessing this very trait, and I still hold to the fact that it does make a big difference in the perception of any Chromebook. When all the animations look silky-smooth, there’s just a refinement to the software that I absolutely notice when it is absent.

The ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus has a 120Hz screen

Yet, in the case of the ASUS CX54, I somehow missed this. Perhaps I can blame it on the fact that I spend most days staring at my larger screen on my desk that is set to 120Hz, but I felt a bit silly when I realized that the CX54 comes with a 120Hz screen, and I’ve been testing this device for the past week without really knowing that fact.

I feel like I should have noticed it, but again, maybe I only notice its absence at this point. Either way, I didn’t pick up on this important inclusion in ASUS’ high-end Chromebook Plus, and I’m beyond happy to report that it is here.

The superlatives of this screen are now a massive reason to consider it, giving you QHD resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 500+ nits of brightness, and (apparently) 120Hz refresh rate. That’s about as good as a spec sheet gets for a display, and the only thing anyone should find disappointing here is the lack of touch input. The more-expensive model we have in the office comes with a touchscreen option, but in order to review this device I’ve basically refrained from using it at all.

And I can 100% tell you ASUS has built a very special Chromebook, here. Without spoiling the review, everything just comes together with this one and if you are after the super high-end experience, it’s out there for just shy of $999. For most of you, however, the $699 model that is now at Best Buy is the one to get, and it does not disappoint. And now that I know it has a 120Hz screen, its just that much better.

