The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is finally on sale again

Of all the Chromebook Plus models that arrived in October, one of the more-elusive models is the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 that is exclusive to Target. While it has been available and in stock most of the time since launch, it hasn’t been discounted nearly as often as its counterparts. But today, only a week and a half before Christmas, it is finally on sale once again.

As a quick reminder, the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is probably the most striking and interesting looking Chromebook Plus that launched in October. While its specs don’t separate it much from the crowd, it’s aesthetics clearly do. With a 14-inch 1080p screen, Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this device is Chromebook Plus through-and-through.

advertisement

But the rigid, all-white outer chassis is what really makes this one more desirable than the others, and having it in the office, I can absolutely attest to its smooth looks and the fact that they really do set it apart from the rest. Again, nothing this Chromebook actually does makes it better or worse than the other Chromebook Plus models, but I love the rigid chassis and white outer portions for sure.

advertisement

And right now, you can get it for the absurdly low price of just $279, a full $120 off the standard $399 it normally goes for. For that sort of price, you will 100% love this Chromebook. Even at the full $399, I think the CX34 delivers above its asking price, so taking 30% off the top just makes it that much sweeter. Don’t wait around, though, as the last time this deal appeared, it was gone pretty quickly.

Newsletter Signup