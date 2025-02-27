The amazing ASUS CX54 Chromebook Plus plummets to it’s lowest-ever price

We’ve been waiting a very, very long time for this one. Though the excellent ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus has regularly been discounted $50 over the past few months, we’ve been waiting for a real discount on this fantastic device to finally arrive, and today it just showed up out of nowhere.

Introduced last May, the ExpertBook CX54 is easily one of the best Chromebooks ever made. With tons of superlatives and only a few minor drawbacks, this device easily commands its regular $699 price tag all day, every day.

The 500 nit 16:10 QHD 120Hz 14-inch screen is a good start, but it is far from the only highlight on this device. The all-aluminum chassis is thin and ultra rigid, the port selection is wide and varied, the keyboard is a pleasure to type on and the glass trackpad is large, smooth and super-responsive.

There’s so much to love about this Chromebook that I’d be shocked if they haven’t sold a ton of them. The lack of touch input may put some of you off (and the fact that this is a clamshell device, not a convertible), but overall, this Chromebook is definitely at the top of the heap when it comes to overall quality, aesthetics, and power. There’s so little to nitpick, here.

And it’s finally legitimately on sale. Though the discount is a super-odd amount, you can snag the CX54 for $107 off, bringing the asking price down to $592.99, and that is an incredible value for all you get in this high-level Chromebook Plus. You can also save an additional $50 by trading in ANY laptop you may have laying around at home. Just take it over to Best Buy, get your trade credit, and even if the CX54 isn’t in stock locally, you can use your coupon at checkout when you go to buy it online.

It’s important to note that we’ve never seen the CX54 dip down in price like this, so we have no way of knowing how long it will stick around. If you are in the market for a fantastic Chromebook, this one is the one to consider for sure.