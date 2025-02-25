The amazing Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is still an unreal $419 ($230 off)

I’m not 100% sure what is going on in the Chromebook deals arena these days, but I like what I’m seeing! Devices that rarely go on sale are discounted for weeks on end and the regular pattern of a whole swath of new deals each Monday morning has been completely upended.

Take the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE for example. This device hasn’t been discounted very often up until recently, and now we’re seeing one of the steepest discounts ever on this excellent Chromebook Plus model being extended past a week already and on the way to at least a 2-week stint.

You can read our review or watch the video about this excellent Chromebook and figure out pretty quickly why it is I love it. The huge QHD 16:10 screen is bright (350 nits) and super smooth(120Hz) while the rigid chassis weighs in at a surprisingly low 3.75 pounds. Throw in lots of ports, a massive trackpad, and an RGB backlit keyboard and you can easily see why this Chromebook slots so high on my favorites list.

But with the uncertainty lately with the schedule of deals, I don’t know whether to tell you to take your time snagging one at $419 ($230 off) or to go get it now. Normally, I’d assume the price will stick until Monday, but those patterns have all been very disrupted over the past few weeks.

Truth is, I don’t know how long it will stay at this price, but I know that this is one of the best deals ever on any Chromebook, and if a bigger, bolder, brighter device is something you are after, you don’t want to miss this one.