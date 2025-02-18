2 awesome Chromebook deals stuck around and you don’t want to miss them

Last week, we had a massive array of Chromebooks on sale. For this time of year, it was surprising for sure, and what was most shocking is the fact that quite a few of these great deals actually hung around after Presidents’ Day. Two of those stragglers include the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus and the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus

Let’s start with the Samsung. Earlier this month, it went on sale for $75 off and it marked the first time this device has been reduced in price since Black Friday for the holiday shopping season. While I expected it to stay at that price for a few days, I’ve been pleasantly surprised to see it continue even today.

While $75 isn’t a mind-blowing savings, it does get you in a spot where you are buying one of the best-feeling Chromebooks I’ve ever used for just $624.99. At that price, it is still in the upper-class of Chromebooks from a price standpoint, but as I type this post on it, I feel like it is worth it if you are already vested in the ChromeOS ecosystem. You can check out our review to see why I think this, but there’s nothing else in the Chromebook world that feels quite like using the svelte Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus.

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE

Earlier this week, the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE got in on the impressive deals going around, and it showed up at a whopping $200 off. If you’ve been around here for any amount of time, you know my affinity for this large Chromebook, and I still stand by everything I’ve ever said about this excellent device over the past few years.

The new Plus-branded model only makes improvements over the original 516 GE, and in many of the right places. The RGB backlighting is brighter this time around, the speakers are fuller, and the internals are a bit faster. And it’s all housed in a rigid chassis that weighs in at just 3.75 pounds: a small number for a 16-inch 16:10 Chromebook for sure.

Today, this device dropped even further down to just $419 – a massive $230 off the MSRP. For a Chromebook with a gorgeous 2560×1600 display that hits 120Hz on the refresh rate and 350 nits of brightness, this sort of pricing is wild.

But don’t sit on these deals too long. I can’t see either sticking around too long, and I’d hate for any of you that have been in the market to miss out on either of these excellent Chromebooks at these sorts of prices.