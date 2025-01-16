The amazing Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is $100 off right now

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE, a follow-up to one of my all-time favorite Chromebooks, is once again on sale for $100 off. This brings the price down to $549, making it an even more attractive option for those seeking a powerful and spacious Chromebook.

If you recall, with this awesome Chromebook, you get a 16-inch 16:10 QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate (and 350+ nits of brightness), an Intel Core 5-120U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB NVMe SSD. This Chromebook is an absolute beast when it comes to performance. No matter what you throw at it, the 516 GE handles it with ease. It also features a comfortable RGB keyboard with brighter backlighting than the previous model and an OceanGlass trackpad, all housed in a durable, military-grade chassis.

This Chromebook is perfect for users who need a larger screen and robust performance without breaking the bank. While it lacks a touchscreen, the combination of a spacious display, lightweight design (it’s only 3.75 pounds!), and powerful internals makes it an excellent choice for those who prioritize productivity and portability.As we’ve seen this far on the new 516 GE, however, this discount may not last long. So if you’re interested, now is the time to act.