The 8GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 plummets back to $299

There are some potentially great Chromebooks coming this fall, but that doesn’t mean existing hardware is not worth your time when the price is right. And right now, the price is definitely noteworthy on a device many feel is the best all-around Chromebook tablet you can buy at the moment.

When it debuted nearly 2 years ago, the I labeled the Duet 3 a “perfect sequel” and I still stand by that. While not a perfect device, Lenovo did manage to improve basically everything I found issue with in the first iteration, and I’m still quite happy with this Chromebooks two years in.

Just $299 once again

The model I reviewed, however, only came with 4GB of RAM and always made me wish it had more. From time to time I would see performance hiccups that I felt didn’t happen on the similarly-spec’d Duet 5. The only difference in the two comes down to RAM, and I always felt like the 4GB of RAM in the Duet 3 held it back.

But that’s not the case at all with the model we’re talking about today. Instead, it comes equipped with the same 8GB of RAM as the Duet 5 and the same SoC: the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2. With those specs, a more handhold-friendly 11-inch frame, and a bright, 400 nit display, the Duet 3 easily becomes the best all around tablet in the ChromeOS ecosystem if you are ultimately after a tablet first, desktop device second.

And for just $299, it’s a steal. Normally priced at $429, you can currently get the Duet 3 with 8GB of RAM for $130 off. But this is a deal that comes and goes pretty quickly, so don’t sit on it too long. If you want a great Chromebook, a solid tablet, and something lightweight you can throw in basically any bag, the Duet 3 is the one for you.