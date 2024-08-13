The 8GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 for $289.99 is my favorite deal right now

As you likely know by now, one of my absolute favorite things about Chromebooks is the ability to get far more than you expect for your money. I love finding deals and getting them in front of perspective buyers, and some days that task is far easier than others. Today is one of those days, and the current deal on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 with 8GB of RAM for $289.99 is absolutely my favorite discount available in the Chromebook landscape.

While the full MSRP on this device may make it a tough sell, this current sale price makes it so easy to recommend. For less than $300, you are getting a portable tablet with a great build quality and an excellent 16:10 screen. At 11-inches, this 400 nit panel is impressive at every angle and is just enough space to get some stuff done while remaining usable in one hand.

Inside, you get the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, making daily tasks a breeze. Slap on the included keyboard cover and you can actually get some stuff done at the desk. The USB Type C ports can handle charging and connection to external displays, too, so taking care of serious business is actually possible with the Duet 3.

Away from the desk, you get a tablet that is well suited for Android apps and content consumption, too. With the gorgeous display, light weight, and smaller form factor, using this device as a tablet is a pretty enjoyable experience when work time is done and a bit of relaxation is called for.

And all of this comes in at just $289.99 right now! The version with half the RAM is $90 more expensive at the moment, so you can understand why this is such a great deal on this capable, portable, attractive tablet. But this discount doesn’t tend to last, so take advantage while you can!