The $79 Chromebook that’s absolutely worth buying

There are a ton of “cheap” Chromebooks out there. Unfortunately, there are also a ton of really bad Chromebooks out there that have horrible screens, anemic processors, garbage keyboards, and plenty of other shortcomings. These cheap devices are easy to pass over because, generally, you’re going to drop $150-$200 and still get a device that is practically incapable of doing anything well. Thankfully, there are a slew of mid-range devices on the market that offer up a great ChromeOS experience and there are more on the way every day.

That said, there are a lot of shoppers that simply need something affordable that isn’t complete trash. Those devices are few and far between but one Chromebook, in particular, has been the poster child for “cheap but good” over the past couple of years. The Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook 3 is an 11.6″ budget-minded Chromebook that is reminiscent of the numerous EDU devices that we often speak so poorly of. Unlike so many of those education-focused Chromebooks, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 actually has some redeeming qualities that are so good that the inexpensive little clamshell found itself as one of our Editor’s Choice picks for 2020. If you have a few minutes, here’s a throwback of my original review from way back when.

Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook 3 Review

Long story short, this Chromebook is still a handy device two years later. Whether you just need something cheap to get you by or you’re looking for a durable and inexpensive Chromebook for the kiddos, this is a solid laptop that you can usually pick up for around $129. However, you can pick up the Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook 3 right now at Best Buy for the outrageously low price of only $79. You read that correctly. $79 for a Chromebook that’s actually worth having around. Here’s a look at what you get for just under eighty dollars.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 specs

Chrome OS

Intel Celeron N4020 processor

4GB LPDDR4-2400 RAM

32GB eMMC storage

11.6″ 1366 x 768 TN display @ 250 nits

2 x USB-C

2 USB-A

MicroSD card reader and 3.5mm audio jack

720p webcam

Android and Linux apps

AUE date: June 2027

You can find the Lenovo at Best Buy via the link below. If you get there and it says $99, no worries. All you have to do is log in or create a free MyBestBuy account and the extra $20 off will reflect on the price. Seriously, this Chromebook is well worth $80 and it makes a great secondary or backup device for most daily tasks. Get one before they’re gone.

