The 144Hz ASUS Vibe Gaming Chromebook is $100 off at Best Buy

Since their debut in early October, we’ve been watching the all-new gaming Chromebooks from Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo for any signs of even the slightest discount. Last week, Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook went on offer and you can still pick one up for the very respectable price of $599(even less if you click that link).

Today, the other two devices have officially received their first discounts. As Robby just shared, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is currently priced at $549 over at Best Buy, and honestly, that device is the one that gets the thumbs up from the team at Chrome Unboxed. You can see why in our full review below.

That deal prompted me to return to Best Buy’s website and double-check the price of ASUS’ gaming Chromebook. Sure enough, the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 has also been discounted. This Chromebook has some unique features in the fact that it equips a 144Hz display instead of the 120Hz found on the Acer but it is also a standard FullHD panel, not QHD. The ASUS is also the only device of the three that uses an 11th Gen Intel processor instead of a 12th Gen but I’ll be honest, most users won’t notice the difference.

Anyway, the 15.6″ ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 is a solid device and it features most of the game-centric features that come with a cloud-gaming ChromeOS laptop. You’ll get 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a free Steel Series gaming mouse all for $599. One thing to note, this Chromebook does not have an RGB keyboard which seems like a gross oversight but, whatever. You can find the ASUS or check your local Best Buy inventory at the link below.