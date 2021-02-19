The 10th Gen Core i3 HP Chromebook x360 14c is back to $449

In the mid-range category, two Chromebooks dominate the space. To clarify, we consider devices between $300 and $649 when we’re talking about “mid-range.” The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is the clear winner in that segment and rightfully so. It offers a 10th gen Core i5 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of NVMe storage. In the respectable second-place position, the HP Chromebook x360 14c offers a premium build quality and the Core i3 with 8GB of RAM boasts enough horsepower for most general consumers.

If the HP were priced $100 less at launch, it very well could have been a contender for that first-place spot but the Acer simply outshines HP’s flagship in too many departments. That said, the HP is still a beautiful and capable Chromebook and when it’s on sale, it’s worth your time and attention. Right now happens to be one of those occasions. Best Buy has once again knocked a massive chunk off of the retail price of the HP Chromebook x360 14c making it arguably the best Chrome OS device you can buy under $500. Check out what HP has to offer:

HP Chromebook x360 14c Specs

Chrome OS

10th Gen Intel Core i3

8GB DDR4 SDRAM

64GB eMMC storage

14″ Full HD 16:9 display

BT 5/Wi-fi 6

Fingerprint reader

2-in-1 convertible form-factor

B&O branded audio w/stereo speakers

Backlit keys

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A

MicroSD reader

AUE date June 2028

USI pen compatible

Android and Linux app ready

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this steep of a discount on the HP Chromebook x360 14c and it likely won’t be the last. Best Buy appears to be rotating the store’s sales between this, the Acer 713 and the Lenovo Duet. If the HP has been on your wish list, now’s a great time to pick one up and enjoy a premium Chromebook experience at a very reasonable price.

HP Chromebook x360 14c at Best Buy