Teach from Home: Google’s all-in-one hub for remote teaching

Like many, we received word last week that our daughter’s school district would continue NTI (non-traditional instruction) or remote learning all the way to the end of the school year. These decisions are tough to make but if it means curbing the spread of illness, it is the best decision. The move to finish out the year from home means teachers will have to continue creating and sharing lesson plans online and using whatever tools are at their disposal. If you happen to be one of those under-praised educators and you are looking for new or better tools to do so, ISTE and Google have teamed up to share a hub for some of the best online teaching tools available.

For teachers using Google Classroom, many of these tools will be very familiar but the temporary hub is intended to assist educators in getting most out of applications while sharing tips on how to get the most out of the tools. The website will answer some of the most commonly asked questions that you may have during this time of remote teaching. Questions like:

How do I teach remotely without video calls?

How do I keep students engaged?

How do I make lessons accessible to all?

The hub provides information on everything from setting up video calls with your students to using accessibility features on Chromebooks to optimize the online learning experience. In addition to the roundup of classroom tools and applications, the Teach from Home site has links to additional resources such as the YouTube Learn@home channel, partner sites, #teachfromhome Twitter community and more. I’m sure that many teachers and schools already have their lesson plans mapped out for the remainder of the year but the Teach from Home site is still a great place to hone your Google-centric classroom skills for such a time as this as well as the future. Check out Teach from Home at the link below.

Teach from Home with Google