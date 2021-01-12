Everyone loves Google TV – TCL joins Sony in adding the popular new interface to its 2021 devices

Google TV is awesome. It could use some changes, but overall, it’s proven to be a viable and attractive replacement for Android TV, and TV manufacturers are starting to take notice of the buzz surrounding it. Ever since Google came out with its Chromecast with Google TV built-in, OEMs have been in talks to port a native version of it to their devices. Thanks to CES 2021 ramping up, we recently heard that Sony would include it in their new Bravia XR lineup, and now, it looks as though TCL will be doing the same for their new 2021 TVs as well.

TCL is actually becoming pretty big in the TV space thanks to their devices being much more affordable than the competition, but their hardware is also well-built. It’s a good balance that consumers are becoming aware of, and the company is looking for new ways to improve the software experience for their users. During their CES announcement today, which you can watch below, TCL states that they will be adopting the Google TV interface for their 2021 lineup of 8K, QLED and Mini LED devices in place of Android TV.

“The introduction of TCL Google TVs will take our partnership with Google to the next level. “Our theme at CES this year is ‘Experience More’ and by combining cutting-edge displays with smart and convenient content powered by Google, I am confident we will allow people around the world to do just that in 2021.” Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics

We don’t yet know the price or release date of these new TVs, but we do know that they will first be released in the United States before eventually become available elsewhere in the world. What are your thoughts on all of these TV manufacturers adopting and integrating Google TV so quickly after its release? It’s exciting, isn’t it? I’m sure this isn’t the last time we’ll see this occur during CES, so stay tuned for more. Let us know in the comments what you’d like to see come from these partnerships in the years ahead.