Take up to $500+ off this powerful, business-minded ThinkPad Chromebook C14

Lenovo’s Chromebook game is strong. From the company’s segment-leading Duet tablets to the wildly popular Flex family, there’s a Lenovo Chromebook out there for just about every use case and taste imaginable. For the enterprise types, Lenovo has its ThinkPad lineup and while it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, this C14 Chromebook has a lot to offer in the way of features and power.

The ThinkPad C14 Chromebook features powerful 12th Gen Intel processors and optional features such as a fingerprint reader built into the power button, a touchscreen, and even LTE for connectivity on the go. Up until now, I’ve never recommended this device simply because it is built with business in mind and has a very hefty price tag. With its signature red pointing stick in the center of the keyboard and heavy office vibes, there’s no denying that this Chromebook is ThinkPad through and through but don’t discount this laptop’s abilities. The options Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM make it one of the most powerful devices on the market and if you can score one on sale, it’s well worth your consideration.

Well, today happens to be that very day. For a very limited time, Lenovo is offering up to 35% off any customizable build of the ThinkPad C14 and other eligible ThinkPad products. As it sits, you can configure a Core i5 with 8GB of RAM, fingerprint reader and a touch screen and save $305. (Definitely get the touch screen even if you won’t use it. It’s 300 nits while the non-touch is only 250. You’ll thank me.) That brings the price down from $799 to a very tasty $520. You’re getting a whole lot of Chromebook for under $600.

If you’re looking for the best specs money can buy, you can max this Chromebook out with a Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a SIM slot for LTE and you’re saving nearly $560. You can even add on a Chrome Enterprise Upgrade if you’re buying this for your company and you’ll save even more. To add some icing to the cake, you can grab an extra 8% cash back in your pocket if you use Rakuten when you check out. All you have to do is sign up for a free account and use the Chrome Extension before you pay. Money in the bank. Check out the ThinkPad C14 Chromebook and build one to suit your needs at the link below.

