Grab the 8GB/128GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 and save $120

Both iterations of Lenovo’s Snapdragon-powered Duet tablets are versatile and well-built devices. The one that you buy really depends on your use case and your preference of tablet size. At our house, we like the larger Duet 5 because it makes a very capable laptop if you need to punch out some work in a pinch. The larger screen and solid keyboard are lapable and significantly better than the standard tablet/keyboard typing experience.

That said, there’s something very appealing about the Duet 3. Most likely because of its 11-inch display that, in my opinion, is the perfect size for a tablet. It is light but doesn’t feel cheap and you can consume content on it for hours without feeling as if your hands are going to fall off. The good news is that both models of the Duet tablet are available and frequently on sale at Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up either and save as much as $120 which is awesome.

However, the Duet 3 at Best Buy has one small deficiency that you might want to consider if you’re leaning towards the smaller tablet. It only has 4GB of RAM. That’s not necessarily a deal breaker but the extra 4GB in the Duet 5 does make a noticeable difference if you’re doing a lot of multi-tasking. Thankfully, Lenovo sells an 8GB model on the company’s website and today, you can pick one up for just a few dollars more than the sale price of the Best Buy version.

The 8GB/128GB model of the Duet 3 from Lenovo normally retails for $429. For a limited time, Lenovo has knocked the price down to $339 but we’ve got a little trick to take that down even more. If you have a free Rakuten account, you’re all set. If not, sign up below and you’ll score an extra $30 in your Rakuten account when you make your first eligible purchase. Either way, activate your Rakuten Chrome Extension before you check out and you’ll get 8% cashback on your purchase at Lenovo. That brings the price down to just over $300 which is an amazing price for this versatile little ChromeOS tablet.

Join Rakuten