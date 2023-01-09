Duet deals are back!

CES 2023 is squarely behind us and while we’re still cranking out coverage, it’s nice to be back at my desk settling into a routine. Before we left for Vegas, most of the good Chromebook deals had gone by the wayside but today, I’m happy to report that some of our old favorites have returned. The devices in question are none other than the dynamic duo of Duet’s from Lenovo.

The Snapdragon-powered ChromeOS tablets have proven themselves to be the best and most capable detachable Chromebooks to date and when they’re on sale, these devices get even better. Both the Duet 3 and the Duet 5 are currently on sale at Best Buy and you can save as much as $120 on one of these beautiful tablets. Which one is right for you? That all depends on your use case and your personal tastes. Personally, I love the Duet 5 because it’s large enough to be a productivity machine in a pinch. The Duet 3, on the other hand, is perfect for those that want a true tablet experience. Here’s Robby to help you decide which Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet will suit you better.

Got it all figured out? Awesome. Here’s the lowdown on the deals. You can pick up the smaller Duet 3 from Best Buy right now and save $80. That brings the retail down to $299 and while this isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen the Duet 3, it’s well worth three hundred bucks. If the larger Duet 5 is more your speed, you can score a $120 discount and you’re getting 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage along with that crispy OLED display. That price cut brings the Duet 5 down to $379 which is the same as the retail price of the Duet 3. Find both devices over at Best Buy at the link below.