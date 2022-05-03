Take a whopping $400 off this premium Core i5 HP Chromebook

Fair warning, we’re heading into a season where Chromebook deals are going to be at every turn. We’ll do our best to bring you weekly roundups of the best deals to save you the most money on Chromebooks that we’d actually recommend. That said, there are a few devices that deserve their own spotlight, and today, I’ve discovered two such deals. The first of which was an outstanding deal on Lenovo’s portable Chromebook Duet tablet that you can currently pick up at Best Buy for only $189.

On the other end of the spectrum, the second deal is one of the best Chromebooks of 2021 and it offers just about every premium feature that you could buy at the time of its debut. The HP Chromebook x360 13c is simply the consumer-branded version of the Elite C1030 that HP launched for Enterprise near the end of 2020. The consumer model at Best Buy is identical to its Enterprise counterpart and it offers powerful 10th Gen Intel internals, plenty of RAM and storage, and a display that’s one of our favorite.

The aforementioned display comes in at 400 nits of brightness which is what a premium Chromebook should have and it also features a 3:2 aspect ratio which is desired by many for its taller screen. On top of that, you get a built-in fingerprint reader, ample ports, and a premium aluminum chassis that’s sleek and easy on the eyes. The only arguable drawback of the Best Buy model was the $949 price tag. Not that it isn’t worth its salt but that’s a hefty MSRP when you consider devices such as the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 offer a similar experience for far less at $699. The Acer also offers an 11th Gen Intel CPU which is notably more powerful and gets you those Iris Xe graphics.

Now, if the price were to drop say, $400, this entire narrative changes. That’s exactly what Best Buy has done and you can currently pick up this 10th Gen Core i5 convertible with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of NVMe storage, and that crispy 13.5″ display for the low price of only $549. That’s more than 40% off the retail and this Chromebook will get updates through June of 2028. Thanks to the seamless updates and lightweight nature of Chrome OS, you can bet that this HP will be running just as fast and smooth six years from now as it does today. Grab one at Best Buy before this deal is history.

HP Chromebook x360 13c (C1030)